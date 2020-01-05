A toddler was shot and killed in his Dallas home. He would have been 2 later this month

National & World

A toddler was shot in his Dallas home through the window as he slept early Sunday morning, Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall said during a press conference.

Rory Norman, 1, died after someone fired into his bedroom, police said. He would have turned 2 on January 24, Hall said.

“This sh*t has to stop in this city,” Chief Hall said as she bemoaned the gun violence plaguing Dallas, noting that across town another child suffered a graze wound from a bullet randomly shot into the air.

“Not only are we brokenhearted, we’re angry this 1-year-old baby was killed due to senseless gun violence in this city,” Hall told reporters.

Hall says investigators believe the shooting was targeted as the suspect shot into the bedrooms.

“It was intentional, it was deliberate, and this location was targeted,” Hall explained. “The gunman had to be familiar with the layout of the home. He shot only into the bedrooms. He angled the weapon in the downward position and, because it was 3:30 in the morning, he knew that the residents of the home would be asleep and so he knew where to fire.”

Rory’s 20-year-old uncle was also shot multiple times and survived. Hall said he was home from a local university for the holidays but was now in the hospital in stable condition.

Hall says the suspect used a rifle but very little other information on the suspect is known. She urged anyone with information on the shooting to come forward and said that police need the help of the community to combat shootings in Dallas.