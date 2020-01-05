Candlelight vigil held for Flushing teen swept off pier into Lake Michigan

National & World

Mt. Morris (WNEM) — A community came together to remember the Genesee County teen swept off a pier into Lake Michigan in Holland on New Year’s night.

Search efforts are continuing for 16-year-old Eliza Trainer. But so far, there’s no sign of her in the water or along the shore.

A candlelight vigil was held for Eliza at Trinity Assembly of God on Saturday night, Jan. 4.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room as broken-heart family and friends spoke of Eliza, now presumed dead.

The friend she was with at the time said he was also knocked into the water and clung to Eliza for several minutes before another wave swept in and carried her away.

“She had the biggest smile, she would light up the room,” said Hannah Fisher, friend of Eliza. “When you’d walk in she’d make everyone laugh and smile, she was a great person.”

Eliza was a member of her school’s color guard team and loved to play soccer.

Her pastor, Jeff Haddon, said she never missed a night at church.

“We saw her every Wednesday night, she came with another family and really bonded quickly into our adult youth program,” Haddon said. “She was just a joy to be around.”

Eliza had recently lost her mother to cancer. Her family said they’re taking comfort believing that she’s now with her favorite person once again.

