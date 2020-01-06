Animal cruelty investigation underway after numerous dogs found in possible puppy mill

National & World

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WLOS) — Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a case of animal cruelty after being called to a property along Dunklin Bridge Road, just after 11 a.m. Monday morning.

The request was made by Animal Control after their officers were called to the property regarding the operation of a possible “puppy mill” of caged dogs being used for breeding.

The dogs were described as a wide variety of breeds, significantly malnourished and not being properly cared for. When Investigators arrived on scene, they discovered 39 dogs that appeared in these conditions. In addition, 2 of the dogs were found deceased.

Investigators have not made an arrest at this time, however, 39 dogs have been seized by Animal Control and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

