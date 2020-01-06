County imposes moratorium on dollar stores

National & World

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — The word on the street is that people on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb love their dollar stores.

“I teach so it’s really easy for me to come here and get supplies and things like that,” Dollar store customer Malki Thomas said.

“I go to the Dollar Tree on a budget, just to be on a budget,” Dollar store customer Maelazsha O’Neal said.

“The prices are very economical,” Dollar store customer Lucrecia Cornwell said.

Just about everywhere you turn in DeKalb County, you’ll find a dollar store. And whether you prefer to shop at Family Dollar, Dollar General or Dollar Tree there’s no shortage of options.

In fact, there are some 68-dollar stores in the county. One of the most concentrated areas in metro Atlanta.

And some local officials believe these stores are now attracting crime and have caused a food desert in 20-percent of the county where there are few grocery stores serving fresh fruits and vegetables.

“I’m like wow! I never thought about it,” Thomas said.

“I don’t think that makes any sense. People know where to go to get fresh fruits and vegetables. I don’t know why they would go there instead of going to the grocery store,” Cornwall said

County commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson proposed a moratorium on dollar stores until they can determine how to handle the influx. The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners voted on the measure and approved a 45-day moratorium.

