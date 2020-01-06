Kaua’i dispatchers recognized for assisting with delivery of baby

National & World

Kaua’i, HI (KITV) — The Kaua’i Police Department recognized two of their dispatchers after assisting a caller with the delivery of a baby.

A man called 911 to report that his wife was in labor and delivering their child around 2:30 a.m. back in September of 2019. The caller reported that the baby’s head was crowning and within a few minutes, the baby was delivered.

Emergency Services Dispatchers Deborah Carvalho and Donn Taniguchi were both honored for their help.

Taniguchi kept her composure while walking the caller through the process of wrapping the baby in a towel and ensuring that the baby was crying while the husband and wife waited for medics to arrive.

“The entire process took less than two minutes from the call to the delivery,” said KPD’s Communication Section Sgt. Stacy Perreira. “Donn was extremely professional in handling this rare situation and although the baby’s delivery was fast, he provided a calm voice in the middle of a critical situation. Deborah was also instrumental in that she provided fire and medical personnel with up-to-date information as the birthing process took place.”

Within minutes of the call, Kaua’i Fire Department officials arrived on scene and determined that the mother and baby were healthy.

