KU Medical Center to add proton beam cancer therapy center

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — A well-known building at the University of Kansas Medical Center is coming down to make way for the area’s first proton beam therapy center.

Crews this week will start tearing down the Spencer Chapel on the west side of the KCK campus to replace it with the center.

Proton therapy is a more focused version of radiation therapy that medical experts tout as targeting cancerous cells while doing less damage to healthy nearby tissue and organs. The method uses protons instead of x-rays.

KU Medical Center officials had decided in 2019 to discontinue use of the Spencer Chapel due to what the hospital called “significant disrepair” with the building. They are working to identify an alternate spiritual space on campus.

A groundbreaking for the new proton treatment center is slated for later this month. The new facility will be led by Dr. Ronny Rotondo, who holds extensive experience with proton therapy treatment in children and adults.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.