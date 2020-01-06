Lancaster fentanyl dealer gets max sentence for 2017 drug delivery resulting in death

National & World

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) — A Lancaster man will serve at least 23½ years in prison for selling fentanyl, including a drug delivery resulting in death in 2017.

Kim Burgess, 39, was sentenced to serve up to 40 years in prison for felony drug delivery resulting in death.

In total, Burgess was sentenced to up to 62 years in prison after being convicted of three other felonies.

According to District Attorney Barry Goldman, Burgess is an “unrepentant career criminal” who was selling fentanyl for profit.

He did not know the woman who died of the fentanyl induced overdose on October 5, 2017.

Judge Donald Totaro said that Burgess has a criminal history that demonstrates his disrespect for the law, with infractions dating back to 1997.

Burgess also has 13 separate convictions and at least 14 parole and probation violations regarding those convictions.

In a sentencing memorandum, Goldman wrote that there has not been a day in the past 20 years when Burgess was not under court supervision or incarcerated.

Now, he will serve more time.

