Lost a bike? Franklin Police probably have it

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) — Franklin Police are currently looking for the owners of several unclaimed bicycles that officers have found abandoned or were turned in after being found abandoned on private property.

If you live in the Franklin area and your bicycle has been lost or stolen within the last year and you would like to see if one of the bikes they have is yours, contact Sgt. Aaron Compton with Franklin Police at 615-550-6810.

Unclaimed bicycles will be donated to a local charity in 30 days.

Franklin Police are also advising residents to register their bikes in the event that it is lost or stolen.

