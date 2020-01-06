‘Missing Link’ by LAIKA wins Golden Globe for best animated movie

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A local production company claimed the award for top animated movie of the year at the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday.

“Missing Link” was named as the winner of Best Motion Picture – Animation, beating the likes of “Frozen II,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Toy Story 4,” and “Lion King.”

The stop-motion animated movie is the 5th feature-length film made by LAIKA, a studio located in Hillsboro.

“Missing Link,” which took five years to make, tells the story of a Sasquatch living in the Pacific Northwest who teams up with adventurers and goes on a journey to find his family.

Chris Butler, the film’s writer and director, said he was “flabbergasted” and “genuinely shocked” during his Golden Globe acceptance speech.

Sunday’s win for “Missing Link” marks LAIKA’s first Golden Globe award.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.