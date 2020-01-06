Reality TV star Reagan Charleston will be Grand Marshal of Krewe of Pandora

National & World

METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) — Reagan Charleston, star of the reality TV show Southern Charm New Orleans and creator of Reagan Charleston Jewelry will reign as Grand Marshal for the Krewe of Pandora which rolls on February 23rd.

“Reagan is the perfect choice for this year’s Grand Marshal because she exemplifies what we are, an organization filled with strong women and community leaders who love to have a good time,” Krewe of Pandora Captain and founder Julia Lea said.

The Krewe of Pandora is still accepting new members for this year’s parade.

The Krewe of Pandora is known as “The Jewels of Jefferson Parish Mardi Gras.”

