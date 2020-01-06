Restaurant Employees Come Together for Fellow Co-Worker Diagnosed With Cancer

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

DICKSON CITY, Pa (WNEP) — A restaurant in Lackawanna County is rallying around one of their own in her time of need.

Shawnee Baltrusaitis has worked at the Applebees in Dickson City for over ten years.

Shawnee was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Her coworkers decided they wanted to help.

Dozens of baskets were donated to raffle off.

There was also a silent auction.

Many of Shawnee’s fellow servers are donating their time tonight and all the tips go towards Shawnee’s treatment.

“She has a lot of support from her Apple family, and there are so many people even her regulars, people that come in here daily, and they see her or they know whats going on, they’re beyond generous,” said Michele Duchnik, Applebees Manager.

The benefit at Applebees in Dickson City runs until 9 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.