Scranton Parade Day Beer Unveiled

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SCRANTON, PA (WNEP) — The Annual Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade is still a few months away, but Sunday there was a kick-off to parade season.

People gathered at the Backyard Ale House on Linden Street where this year’s parade beer was unveiled.

“Paddy’s Pale” is what will be on tap and it’s made by Flying Fish Brewing Company in New Jersey.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Scranton is scheduled for March 14.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.