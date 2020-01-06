Vandal paints ‘No War’ on Soldiers Memorial in downtown St. Louis

National & World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A vandal spray-painted the words “no war” several times on Soldiers Memorial in downtown a day after an anti-war protest.

The Missouri Historical Society said they discovered the graffiti Sunday morning.

They released the following statement: “On the morning of January 5, Missouri Historical Society (MHS) staff discovered graffiti spray-painted on the northeast exterior walls of Soldiers Memorial. The vandalism had occurred some time overnight. MHS notified the St. Louis Police Department. We are saddened that anyone would deface a memorial to those who have made the supreme sacrifice for their country.”

The Missouri Historical Society said they hope to have the graffiti cleaned off soon.

Monday morning, a man who works nearby was seen helping to clean up. The man told News 4’s Alyssa Toomey he was tired of seeing bad things on the news and wanted to do something positive.

On Saturday, people gathered in St. Louis to protest potential war with Iran following the U.S. killing of General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike Friday.

