Behavioral health center worker from Burlington arrested for allegedly raping disabled teenager

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is accused of forcibly raping a disabled teenager at a North Carolina behavioral health center, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies received a report of sexual assault involving a 19-year-old disabled woman.

Timothy Lynn Alford, 53, of Burlington, was working at a behavioral health center in Chapel Hill when he allegedly raped a client.

The sheriff’s office says a sexual assault kit was collected and sent to the State Bureau of Investigation for testing.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office’s Special Victims Unit interviewed and followed up with multiple employees at the behavioral health center.

Once a search warrant was obtained, deputies collected DNA from Alford’s home.

Alford was arrested Monday.

The man is charged with felony second-degree forcible rape and misdemeanor sexual battery

