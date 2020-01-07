Driver recounts disturbing road rage incident

National & World

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (WGCL) — It’s likely that nearly everyone has experienced the wrath of someone’s road rage living in the traffic-filled city of Atlanta.

A Sandy Springs woman said it happened to her recently and she caught it all on camera.

“I realized maybe I was driving a little too slowly because there were three cars behind me,” Kate Jing said.

Early Saturday afternoon Kate Jing was driving northbound on Ga. 400 when she changed lanes to let the cars behind her pass.

“All of a sudden, there was a car that cut in front of me and tossed some kind of clear liquid on my windshield,” Jing added, “I was startled, I didn’t know what happened.”

She wanted to see who it was and get the license plate number, so she tried to get closer.

“When I almost passed him, he cut in front of me suddenly,” Jing said. “That’s when he slammed on the brake, really hard, I lost control of my car.”

Her Tesla’s camera caught everything. He tossed some liquid out his window again and continued to be aggressive.

“He was swerving around my car, I was trying to get away from him,” Jing said. “I didn’t know if he was crazy, but what he did was reckless.”

Jing went home to do some research. What she found made her decide to file a police report.

“His license plate was on one of the web site called Find By Plate, somebody actually complained about him doing the same thing, so that means he’s a repeat offender,” Jing added.

On top of that, another Tesla driver happened to witness the whole thing and shared their video of the incident after seeing her post about it on social media.

“Sooner or later, he’s going to kill someone,” Jing said. “If I was maybe a second or two slower, I could total my car.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said these practices cause at least a third of all car accidents each year.

Of course, it varies by incident, but Georgia law says that road rage is a criminal offense, and you can face fines, jail time, and points on your license because of it.

Now she’s warning others. Police said it’s best not to engage, or things could escalate. Call 911 and let them handle it.

Police add that you should try to get a good description of the car, get a license plate number, and file report – and having a dash cam never hurts.

