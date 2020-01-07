Estranged husband in missing mom case charged with murder, attorney says

National & World

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) — A man at the center of a missing mother case has been charged with murder, according to his attorney.

Attorney Norm Pattis said on Tuesday morning that his client, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos was charged with killing his estranged wife, 44-year-old Jennifer Farber Dulos of New Canaan.

Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, will also be arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, according to sources.

Channel 3’s sources also said that Fotis Dulos’ civil attorney, Kent Mawhinney, who represented him in a case over the Farber estate, will be charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

New Canaan police confirmed that Fotis Dulos was taken into custody by members of the Connecticut State Police.

He is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.

The bond was set at $6 million.

However, Pattis admitted he had not seen the new warrant just yet.

He also said two other people would be arrested.

State police said they would release an update Tuesday afternoon.

New Canaan police posted a simple tweet following news of the arrest: “Justice.”

