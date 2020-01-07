Man arrested for stealing from church, including shoes collected for needy children

National & World

RUTHERFORD CO., TN (WSMV) — A man remains in jail on multiple charges, including burglary, vandalism, and destruction of landmarks.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh says the department arrested 50-year-old John David White of Bradyville, accused of stealing more than $2,500 worth of items from the Crescent Church of Christ on Barfield-Crescent Road in Murfreesboro.

The suspect allegedly broke into the church and stole children’s shoes, collected by church members for needy children. Additionally, computers, televisions, microphones, pictures, sound equipment, stamps, pictures and baptism towels.

Nearly everything stolen was recovered by deputies. The suspect allegedly damaged the church, destroyed electronics, and rummaged through church offices.

Deputies say White was charged with destruction of landmarks, two counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, two counts of theft between $1,000 and $10,000, and two counts of felony vandalism between $1,000 and $10,000.

Sheriff Craig said that investigators were able to connect White to a November burglary of C & E Market in Christiana.

The Sheriff says the department is grateful for the assistance provided by Shelbyville Police, and deputies from the Bedford County Sheriff’s department.

White is being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $73,500 bond, and his next hearing is set for January 31st.

