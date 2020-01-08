1 teen killed, 5 injured in freeway crash

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SAN DIEGO, CA (KSWB) — One teenager was killed and five others were injured Tuesday night in a freeway crash in Otay Mesa.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on westbound state Route 905 near Beyer Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro. A Chrysler 300 — a five-passenger car — was transporting six teenagers ranging from 15 to 19 in age when it lost control and hit a guardrail, Castro said.

The driver, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews extricated the five passengers — three males and two females — and medics transported them to UCSD Medical Center and Scripps Mercy Hospital. Their conditions were not yet known.

Speed is considered to have been a factor in the crash, Castro said.