Former T. Rowe Price Executive Mary Miller Joins Baltimore Mayor Race

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Mary Miller, a former T. Rowe Price executive, is joining the race for Baltimore mayor. She announced her campaign Tuesday morning.

Miller, who previously served as Under Secretary of Treasury to President Obama, has lived in Baltimore for three decades.

“When I was starting out, my first jobs were at a supermarket and a donut shop. I always believed I could get ahead with education and hard work, but that’s not true for many of us here in Baltimore. Structural racism and inequality have trapped too many Baltimore families into generations of poverty. That’s what has to change for Baltimore to be a great city, and it’s why I’m running for Mayor. We need fundamental changes to raise income and wealth for those who have been left behind.” She said in a press release Tuesday.

Miller said she is running on the platform of “inclusive growth” who said she will focus on fighting for the Kirwan Commission recommendations to “transform public education in Baltimore” and “knock down every other barrier to economic mobility”

Her campaign also noted for supporters to follow her on her Twitter account, but it does not appear to be online yet.

Her official campaign launch is set for Tuesday night at 5:45 p.m.

This story is developing.

