Glacier View 4H helping animals injured in Australian wildfires

CORAM (KPAX TV) — The world is watching as devastating wildfires continue to burn millions of acres in Australia.

Extreme heat and drought are fueling the fires that have left thousands of animals like koalas and kangaroos without a home.

Some Montanans, like KelleySue Bain, are stepping up to help.

Bain is the leader of the Glacier View 4H and knew she had to do something to help all the injured and dying animals.

She heard about a program where those interested can donate and sew pouches for animals to rest in after they’re injured.

“I’ve heard between five hundred and 800 million animals have perished, are their estimates right now,” said Bain.

Glacier View 4H member Patience Bain told MTN News that she hopes these donations will put Montana on the map.

“I really want to make a huge dent. I want to do really good and see how Montana can do to help Australia with these hard times,” said Bain.

Kalispell resident Jane Parsons heard about this chance to donate her skills.

“I think monetary donations are great too, but it’s also nice to just be able to put your hands to something,” explained Parsons.

She got a little teary eyed when we asked her how these fires have impacted her, “yeah I cried, it’s horrible, very, very sad,” said Parsons.

Bain explained that there are certain fabrics and patterns needed for the animals.

“Rescue centers have very specific requirements for what kind of material each animal needs. Little tiny animals with claws might get caught on a certain fabric.”

Glacier View 4H plans on running a drop off-site at the Central Valley Animal Hospital which is located at 3650 U.S. Highway 2 East in Kalispell for a few more months.

Bain says that if they have extra pouches that rescue centers don’t need, they still plan on donating the pouches for future use.

If you’re interested in more specifics of how you can help — and what materials are needed — email Glacierview4H@gmail.com

