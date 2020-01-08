Grandparents offer $20K in finding missing kids with ties to Chandler

National & World

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK) — Grandparents are offering a $20,000 reward to find their grandson and his sister. JJ Vallow, age 7, and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan use to live in Chandler.

Their mom, Lori Vallow, and her new husband were living in Idaho when relatives got concerned about the kids. Police did a welfare check in November, discovering Lori’s children had not been seen for two months.

“They’re good kids,” said JJ’s grandpa Larry Woodcock. “They don’t deserve this, and we as a family don’t deserve this.”

Larry and Kay Woodcock, JJ’s grandparents, are related to Lori’s ex-husband, Charles Vallow. Charles and Lori Vallow adoped JJ when he was little. Tylee is Lori’s daughter.

“No way did we ever anticipate this. And Lori was a good mother when JJ was young. You couldn’t ask for a better mother,” said Larry.

Divorce records filed by Charles last February paint a different picture of Lori. They say she became obsessive about near-death experiences, thought she was a god and had spiritual visions.

Charles’ attorney told Arizona’s Family the dad feared for his life. Last July, Charles lost his life. Police said Lori’s brother shot and killed him in Chandler, claiming it was self-defense.

Tuesday, Chandler Police said that the case is still under investigation. “It’s like they set him up,” said Kay. “It was a set up from the get-go.”

Lori and the kids moved to Idaho. She re-married Chad Daybell.

“Charles suspected they were having an affair, and he told me about it. He showed me what he had that made him think that, and he was spot on,” said Kay.

Chad also recently lost his wife. Police thought Chad’s wife died at her Idaho home of natural causes. Investigators exhumed her body, and her death is now considered suspicious.

Idaho police don’t think the kids are with Lori and Chad. The couple disappeared after lying to investigators, saying JJ was with a friend in Arizona. When police returned the next day with a search warrant, they say the couple was gone.

