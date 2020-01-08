Man accused in Kevin Bacon’s death ordered to undergo forensic evaluation

National & World

Shiawassee County, MI (WNEM) — The man accused of murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon has been ordered to undergo a forensic evaluation after appearing via camera in court Wednesday morning.

A judge ordered the evaluation for Mark Latunski,50, after his public defense attorney submitted a notice of insanity defense for the accused killer.

Douglas Corwin, Latunksi’s public defense attorney, submitted the documents in the Shiawassee County court late Tuesday afternoon. The documents show motion for forensic evaluation and criminal responsibility evaluation, and the paperwork included Latunski’s mental health history.

The competency test will take place in the next 60-90 days.

Kevin Bacon, 25, went missing on Christmas Eve after planning to meet with a man he met on a dating app, his body was discovered days later inside a Shiawassee County home.

