Man killed while allegedly trying to rob ATM guards in North County ID’d; 2 suspects at large

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — Police have identified the suspect who was killed while allegedly trying to rob two armed guards who were servicing an ATM in North County Tuesday.

According to authorities, two suspects waited in the parking lot of Vantage Credit Union at 601 Greenway Chase Drive near New Halls Ferry for the guards to arrive. A third suspect waited inside a getaway vehicle.

When the guards showed up around 1:40 p.m. and began working on the machine, two suspects wearing ski masks approached them. Both guards fired their guns and at least one of the suspects fired his weapon, according to police.

“I thought [the guards] acted very quickly,” Lt. Matt O’Neill with St. Louis County police said. “That was very quick thinking on his part. He was actually going to give them the money and he started shooting.”

During the shooting, one suspect was shot and later died in the hospital. He was identified by police Wednesday morning as 19-year-old Jordan Pruitt, of St. Louis.

The guards were unharmed. They are reportedly cooperating with the police investigation.

The North County Children’s Academy and the credit union share a parking lot. The daycare was on lockdown, according to an employee.

A description of the at-large suspects and their vehicle has not been given.

If you have any information on this robbery, you’re asked to call the St. Louis Police Department at 636-529-8210. Or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.