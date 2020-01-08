Massachusetts Families Protest New Au Pair Regulations At State House Rally

National & World

BOSTON, MA (WBZ) — Families from around Massachusetts rallied at the State House Wednesday morning to protest new regulations for au pairs.

A federal court ruled last month that au pairs in Massachusetts were covered by the state’s Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights and, therefore, they are entitled to earn state minimum wage and overtime.

The ruling will cost host families about $300 more a week.

The families at the rally are pushing for lawmakers to pass two bills to help host families adjust to those changes.

Some people say their au pairs are like family and they’re trying to make it work, despite the sudden financial burden.

“This has definitely thrown us for a loop,” one mother told WBZ-TV. “There are families who have had to leave the program because they can’t make it work.”

“We love this program but this is going to ultimately destroy the program in Mass,” a father said.

Before the ruling, families paid $196 a week, but they also paid for their au pair’s food, housing, car insurance and classes.

