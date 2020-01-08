Woman’s boyfriend arrested in connection to fentanyl death of Glendale child

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

GLENDALE, AZ (KTVK) — Glendale police have arrested a caregiver in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl who had fentanyl in her system.

Police say 29-year-old Christopher Daniel was watching his girlfriend’s three children on September 18, 2019 at a home near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Daniel told police around 8 p.m. he was preparing to put the 4-year-old victim and her two older siblings to bed, when he realized the 4-year-old girl was unresponsive on the couch.

Glendale police and fire crews responded to the home around 8:30 p.m. and rushed the girl to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The girl later died from her injuries.

According to Glendale police, a toxicology report revealed that the girl and her 5-year-old brother both had fentanyl in their systems. Daniel reportedly admitted to smoking meth earlier in the day while caring for the children and told detectives he had used fentanyl in the past.

On January 7, 2020, Daniel agreed to speak with Glendale detectives.

Daniel was arrested for two counts of felony child abuse for having been the responsible caregiver for the children.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.