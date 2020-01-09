Fotis Dulos, former girlfriend under house arrest after release

National & World

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) — Two of the three people arrested in connection with the disappearance of a New Canaan mother are under house arrest after being released on bond Thursday.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Fotis Dulos’ attorney said his client posted bond. He walked out of the courthouse shortly after that, with no comment.

“Relieved to be going home, as anyone would be in this circumstance. Also the circumstances we now find ourselves in, but finally able to address this head on in a courtroom, which we are looking forward to,” said Attorney Kevin Smith.

Dulos’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis also posted bond but went to Stamford Hospital upon her release, however it is unclear why.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis spent the last two nights behind bars following their arrests on Tuesday.

Their bonds were $6 million and $1.5 million, respectively. They were both fitted for new GPS monitoring devices before leaving the courthouse.

A source told Eyewitness News a family friend put up a portion of the money Fotis needed to be released.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping nearly 7 months after his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, vanished.

That’s in addition to the tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges he already faces.

Troconis was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit murder. She too was previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

A third suspect, Kent Mawhinney, a friend and attorney for Fotis Dulos, was also charged Tuesday with conspiracy to commit murder.

Now that Fotis Dulos and Troconis posted their bonds, there are a number of conditions by which they must abide, including house arrest.

“They can’t leave the house, so if you want to go out and cut the lawn, you can’t do that. You can ask the court for permission to be able to go out in your garage, because sometimes even going into the garage will trigger alarm to go off,” said attorney and legal analyst Ryan McGuigan.

The two are allowed to leave the home for doctors appointments, to go to church, or to meet with their attorneys.

Fotis Dulos is also be barred from contact with his children and former mother-in-law, who has custody of his five children.

Anyone under house arrest, like Dulos and Troconis, better follow the conditions of their release or there could be serious consequences.

“They could be re-arrested, their bond could be increased, their bond could be denied, a lot things, something that you don’t want to happen,” McGuigan said.

Dulos and Troconis are due back in court next month.

Troconis and Mawhinney are accused of helping Fotis Dulos cover up the murder of Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared in May 2019.

Investigators believe Fotis Dulos brutally attacked Jennifer Dulos after she dropped their children off at school in New Canaan.

Fotis Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis continues to maintain that his client is innocent. He said on Wednesday that he’s ready to fight.

“We are relieved, we’re optimistic, we’re looking forward to getting the discovery and we very much want to try this case,” Pattis said. “Mr. Dulos wants to clear his name.”

Mawhinney’s lawyer said in court on Wednesday that it’s unlikely his client will post his $2 million bond.

