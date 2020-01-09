Judge allows lawsuit alleging diocese created public nuisance

National & World

Pittsburgh (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania judge has ruled a lawsuit can move forward against the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

The suit by parents and survivors of sexual abuse by clergy members claims the diocese became a public nuisance because they didn’t fulfill obligations under state law to report abusers.

It was originally filed in September of 2018 against each diocese in the state.

However, the judge issued a preliminary dismissal for all of those except Pittsburgh, saying the lawsuit doesn’t include specific allegations against the other dioceses.

The plaintiffs are not seeking any monetary awards from the suit; instead, they say they want names and information of the alleged abusers to be made public.

