Police investigating fraudsters that allegedly scammed elderly couple out of $64,000

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Caro (WNEM) — Michigan State Police in Caro is investigating where an elderly couple was scammed out of over $64,000.

According to Michigan State Police, the couple was contacted by scammers posing as a computer repair company saying that the couple’s computer was running slow and that they could fix it for $449.

Police say the victims paid for this service using a credit card and allowed remote access into their home computer.

Scammers later called back and asked the couple why they requested a refund to their credit card. Police say the couple was confused and said they did not request a refund.

The scammers then offered a free computer update but said the refund could only be applied to a savings or checking account. When the victims allowed remote access to their computer again, the scammers had them log into their bank account where the fraudsters made withdrawals of over $64,000.

According to police, the scammers told the victims that the money could be refunded if they sent in over $400 in gift cards.

Police want to remind you to never allow remote access to your computer unless you initiate the call and know the company is legitimate. They also say callers requesting gift cards is also a red flag.

Michigan State Police in Caro will be hosting free fraud crimes seminars in Bad Axe, Caro and Sandusky. The goal of the presentations is to keep people from falling for scams.

The seminars will take place on Jan. 30 at Bad Axe District Library from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Jan. 30 at the Caro District Library at 6 p.m. and Feb. 7 at the Sandusky District Library from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

People are asked to RSVP by calling the library branch ahead of time. The presentations are open to the public.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.