Police: Man holds knife to throat of rideshare driver driving him

Nashville (WSMV) — Metro Police have arrested a man for pulling a knife on a rideshare driver who was driving him.

Metro Police officers were flagged down by a victim at the intersection of Harding Place and Linbar Drive on Wednesday. The victim said he was a driver for a rideshare business in Antioch.

The suspect, Roberto Mendoza, and another man were reportedly picked up by the victim on the 200 block of Paragon Mills Road to take them to an apartment complex on Natchez Trace.

The victim said Mendoza was sitting in the front seat and while he was driving Mendoza pulled a knife out of his waistband and held it to his throat. The victim punched Mendoza in the face in self-defense and grabbed at the knife. Mendoza then put the knife away and was dropped off at the apartment complex, paid for his ride, and did not demand anything from the victim.

The victim was not injured. Mendoza was positively identified by the victim as the one who pulled a knife on him, and officers located the knife on Mendoza.

Mendoza was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent. Bond was set at $10,000.

