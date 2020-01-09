Woman accused of stealing $100,000 from town

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Prospect (WFSB) — An Oakville woman was arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the Town of Prospect.

State Police said in November of 2018, the Prospect mayor’s office notified police of a possible breach of a municipality payroll account.

The initial monetary loss was suspected to be over $100,000.

It was determined that the fraudulent activity occurred between December of 2017 and November 2018.

Following a lengthy investigation, state police determined the name Tomeckha Gilkes appeared on 108 individual transactions between the dates of 9/21/2018 and 11/20/2018.

A warrant was applied for Gilkes for her involvement in the thefts.

On Thursday, Golkes was taken into custody and charged with first-degree larceny.

She was held on a $150,000 bond.