29-Year-Old Terrance Peterson Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Baltimore Mother Carmen Rodriguez At Kim’s Deli

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Police have charged 29-year-old Terrance Peterson in relation to the fatal shooting of Carmen Rodriguez on Dec. 22 at her Patterson Park store, Kim’s Deli.

Peterson turned himself into police Thursday. Police are still looking for another suspect in the case.

Rodriguez, a 36-year-old mother of four including a 5-month-old baby, was shot in the head and killed in front of her children.

“I don’t want my wife to be another number. That’s the point. Something needs to be done,” her husband Derrick Galan told WJZ’s Paul Gessler Thursday.

Police released surveillance footage Thursday of a person of interest in Rodriguez’s death. Commissioner Michael Harrison said Friday releasing the video did help police one of the suspects.

“She gave them the money. Why would he shoot her? That’s what I don’t understand. He saw the kids.” said Galan.

The couple was together for nine years and have owned the store for 15 years. It was the first time they were robbed.

The ATF offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The store hasn’t been reopened since the shooting. Instead, it’s turned into a memorial for Rodriguez.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.