Bend shelter seeks new home for dog who survived being shot 4 times

BEND, OR (KPTV) — The Humane Society of Central Oregon is looking for a new home for a dog who survived being shot four times.

Bucky, a 3-year-old Australian Shepherd, was brought to the Bend Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Clinic on Dec. 11 after two Good Samaritans found him. Doctors discovered that he had been shot in the head and shoulders with four bullets.

The humane society said his previous owner was arrested on Jan. 5 and cited for first-degree animal abuse.

Now, the humane society is looking for a home that will be able to provide the support Bucky needs.

“Bucky’s future needs to be an adult-only home due to his past history and distressing experience. His new family should have experience in dog training and behavior modification,” stated Karen Burns, Vice President of Operations.

People who are interested in adopting Bucky should complete an adoption questionnaire, which can be found at hsco.org or at the Humane Society of Central Oregon, located at 61170 Southeast 27th Street.

