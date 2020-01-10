Lancaster County DA: Man found guilty of beating toddler and sexually abusing toddler’s mother

National & World

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says a man has been found guilty of beating a toddler and sexually abusing the toddler’s mother while the child was present.

Luis Martinez-Colomba, 32, was found guilty of felony counts of aggravated assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, endangering welfare, and two other related misdemeanors.

The toddler’s mother, Martinez-Colomba’s ex-girlfriend, testified about an abusive relationship that included being beaten in August of 2018 and being forced to perform sexual acts by Martinez-Colomba while in a vehicle with her child.

The woman also said Martinez-Colomba repeatedly punched her upper body while she was driving, and he struck her child in the face causing it to bleed.

Assistant District Attorney, Jennifer Ponessa, presented evidence to the jury at a four-day trial of the incidents, including DNA evidence from inside the vehicle where the victims were assaulted.

According to authorities, ADA Ponessa also presented evidence of how Martinez-Colomba hid out from the police in wooded areas in Quarryville and Lanaster County Park, for about two weeks after the woman reported the abuse. A police helicopter and K-9s were used in the search for Martinez-Colomba.

Martinez-Colomba is being held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $750,000 bail.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller will order a sentence after a background investigation.

