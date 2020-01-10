Metro East extreme sport athlete visits Shriners patients, takes them into his virtual world

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KMOV ) — Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be in a video game?

26-year-old Bubba Pauli knows the feeling, having recently been added to Monster Energy Supercross 2.

“I was like, ‘Wow! That’s kinda like looking in a mirror,'” he said.

A professional Supercross rider, Pauli appears in the new video game, which is available on all consoles.

He came back to Edwardsville for an event this weekend and having grown up in the area, he wanted to do something to give back.

So Thursday, he went to Shriners Hospital for Children to visit with the patients.

Kids got to ride his bike. Well, virtually, and he visited patients in their rooms, handed out gift bags, checkered flags, and autographs.

“To give them a reason to smile today,” he said. “Sometimes being in the hospital isn’t the best thing, so anything we can do to help make their day better is a good feeling.”

They got play as Pauli in the video game, something 14-year-old Sabino Cammano really liked.

“It’s pretty cool how technology can take your face and put you into the game and be yourself,” Cammano said.

“To see the kids smile by looking over and seeing your bike and playing you in the video game, it’s unreal,” Pauli said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.