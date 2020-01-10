Oak Grove High School art students raise money for Australian wildfire recovery

National & World

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students at Oak Grove High School have watched the devastation in Australia and are using their artistic talents to show their support and raise money for recovery.

Catherine Deaton’s AP art class felt compelled to help.

“If we take the time to do something we can make a small impact, I feel like that’s what we’re doing right now,” student Daniel Saenz said.

Daniel started the conversation with his classmates about the wildfire and what they could do to support people down under.

“I just brought it up because it was something that was affecting me at the time,” he said.

The class created T-shirts and stickers to sell with the design of their school mascot, a grizzly bear, embracing a koala bear.

“The pictures you see right now are rescuers taking these animals in that are burned,” Deaton said.

Those rescues and concerns about the environment got kids thinking about what artwork would make the most sense.

“And we thought that this design would make the most impact,” said Scout Liddell, another student.

They hope their creativity will spark interest in the community and get the people in Australia the help they need.

“Oak Grove Supports Australia” T-shirts are $12, stickers are $5. You can order them by calling the front office of Oak Grove High School. A portion of the money made will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund of Australia.

