Residents prepare for possible flooding from weekend storms

Mid-Michigan, MI (WNEM) — Communities across Mid-Michigan are bracing for the likelihood of bad weather.

“This one’s got me quite concerned,” Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley said.

The community of Bangor Township is on high alert for potential flooding in their area due to a lakeshore flood watch that has been issued for the Saginaw Bay this weekend.

“We’re expecting to have a lot of precipitation that’s going to come in some form or another – be it ice, be it snow, be it rain,” Rowley said.

Rowley is warning residents to prepare for the storm ahead.

The First Warn 5 weather team is predicting at least a few inches of rain, along with ice and possible snow.

“It could be up to three inches. So that’s an awful lot. If we get just one inch, a lot of our systems get backed up,” Rowley said.

That’s why the township is once again offering a pile of sand and sandbags to residents trying to protect their homes from shoreline flooding.

The program was started over the summer last year when the township acquired 46,000 pounds of sandbags.

“So we started out with, I think it was four or five pallets full. Quite a few of them. Now to just a very small pile that is left,” Rowley said.

Before the precipitation hits, Rowley said residents can get their own sandbag at the township office.

“Should our supply run out, which is of course free of charge to everybody, it is available from some of our big box stores and available online. So folks can still get sandbags and sand, but that time window is closing rapidly,” Rowley said.

