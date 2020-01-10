Secret Service releases list of what cannot be brought to the Championship game

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — The 6th annual National Championship Football Game will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In preparation for the game, the United Sates Secret Service wants you to know what items will be prohibited from this event.

The Secret Service is working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies along with public safety personnel to provide for the safety of all guests attending the 2020 National Championship Football Game.

For planning purposes, individuals will be required to undergo an additional level of security screening to include magnetometers.

Guests should be prepared for a search of all items into the site.

Law enforcement personnel reserve the right to prohibit any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard.

The list of prohibited items is as follows:

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Backpacks

Bags and signs exceeding size restrictions

Bicycles

Balloons

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms

Glass, thermal or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace/Pepper spray

Packages

Selfie Sticks

Structures

Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’x3’x1/4”)

Support for signs and placards

Toy guns

Explosives

Recreational motorized mobility devices

Weapons of any kind

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.