Dina Lohan, mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, charged with DWI

Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested Saturday evening in Nassau County, New York, and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, according to online court records.

Lohan also faces four other charges: operating an unregistered vehicle, operating an uninspected vehicle, driving without a license, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the 3rd degree, the online court records state.

Lohan pleaded not guilty to all charges at her arraignment Sunday and has returned home, according to her attorney, Mark Jay Heller.

“We’re going to vigorously defend the case against her,” Heller said. “She never had a sobriety test, and we take the position that they are not going to be able to establish that she was driving while intoxicated.”

Lohan was involved in an auto accident Saturday and allegedly left the scene, Nassau County Police said Sunday evening. Officers located her in Merrick, New York, and arrested her for DWI, Lt. Richard LeBrun told CNN.

Lohan was leaving a steakhouse on Saturday evening when she collided with another car, Heller confirmed.

“Two vehicles touched each other, there was no real damage,” Heller said.

According to Heller, Lohan drove home alone, but the man whose car she hit followed her to her house. Five police cars then arrived and arrested Lohan.

Heller said he does not know who Lohan was dining with at the steakhouse.

Lohan pleaded guilty to drunken driving and speeding charges in 2014.

Lohan’s next court date is January 15 at Nassau First District Court, online court records state.