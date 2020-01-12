Police officer shocked while monitoring downed lines

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

BENTON, LA (KTBS) — Benton police officer was listed in good condition after being shocked Saturday morning by a downed utility line.

Officer Larandle Taylor was taken to Ochsner LSU Hospital in Shreveport for treatment and observation, according to a department news release.

Taylor was in the 6200 block of state Highway 3 blocking traffic because of a utility line that was downed during the overnight storms. As Taylor used his patrol unit to keep drivers away from the line, the driver of a pickup came off a side street and toward it.

Taylor got out of his unit to stop the truck, but the driver continued and hit the utility line, causing it get tangled up in the truck. The utility line whipped around, hitting Taylor’s patrol unit then him.

Taylor received injuries to his legs and arms.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.