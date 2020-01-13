2 Teen Girls Accused Of Giving Toddler Vaping Pen To Face Child Endangerment Charges

National & World

SEWARD, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police say they are filing charges against two teenage girls who allowed a 2-year-old boy to inhale from a vaping device while they were babysitting him.

Investigators say endangering the welfare of children charges are pending against the 18-year-old girl from Armagh and 17-year-old girl from Seward, who also recorded the incident and posted it to Snapchat.

The girl’s names have not been released.

Police say the incident happened while the 17-year-old girl was babysitting the child last Thursday evening at a home on Jan-L Street in St. Clair Township, Westmoreland County.

State police were alerted to the Snapchat video by a tip sent to the state’s Safe2Say Something program.

According to police, the 2-year-old boy from New Florence took the device from a nightstand.

Police say the young women allowed the child to inhale from it while they recorded the incident.

The video clip appears to show the child coughing, falling down and crying. People can be heard laughing in the background.

State police say other than the coughing the child did not display any other visible effects from inhaling from the device, which contained 3% nicotine and no THC.

Investigators say the boy’s parents have been notified, along with Children and Youth Services.

The United School District of Armagh, Pennsylvania, confirmed that they believe two of their students were involved:

“United administration was made aware of the video today, and the matter is being investigated by the authorities. We believe that two of our students were involved in the situation. The names of those students were provided to the authorities,” Superintendent Dr. Barbara Parkins said in a statement.

The investigation continues.

