91-year-old woman charged after Davidson County deputy hit by car while directing traffic outside school

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged after allegedly hitting a Davidson County deputy with her car outside of a school, according to Davidson County Schools.

At about 7:45 a.m., the deputy was directing traffic at Churchland Elementary School when a 2015 Ford passenger car hit them heading north on N.C. 150.

Troopers say Dorothy Walser, 91, of Linwood, stopped at the scene. She was charged with failure to reduce speed.

It is unclear the severity of the deputy’s injuries, but the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy is alert and talking.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.