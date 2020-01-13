Affidavit: Kroger employee strangles co-worker over trash

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) — An employee at a Goodlettsville Kroger store has been arrested for reportedly strangling and assaulting a co-worker over the placement of trash.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, the victim was working at in the Deli around 2 p.m. when 52-year-old Melvin Breaux, a co-worker in the same department, became upset at the victim over the trash.

Breaux confronted the victim in the area of the cheese shop, yelling and arguing with her and he put his hands on her and shoved her. The victim ran away from him and into the Deli kitchen. Breaux followed her into the kitchen and began arguing and yelling at her again, and then pushed her again.

The victim attempted to defend herself by pushing Breaux off her, it was then Breaux grabbed her around her neck and began choking her violently. The victim tried to grab Breaux’s throat, but he overpowered her, grabbed her hand, and shoved her into a commercial sink bending her hand backwards and continuing to choke her.

Two Kroger employees intervened and called the store manager who took Breaux to his office. The victim was taken to Concentra Urgent Care for medical treatment of a broken finger. Four Kroger employees witnessed the incident and provided statements.

Breaux was charged with aggravated assault/strangulation with intent. He was booked into jail on $7,500 bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.