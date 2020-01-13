Clayton County Police Department partners with Ring to fight crime through Neighbors app

National & World

Jonesboro, GA (Clayton News Daily) — The Clayton County Police Department says it has partnered with Ring, the video doorbell company, in what it calls a “non-traditional” version of Neighborhood Watch.

According to CCPD, interested residents can download Ring’s “Neighbors” app, upload videos and join conversations about local safety free of charge. You do not need to own a Ring doorbell to use Neighbors.

“The application gives us the ability to see videos users have uploaded into the portal and has already led to the identification of an offender through these videos,” CCPD said in a press release Monday. “Investigators can also request video for crimes that have occurred in specific areas and representatives of the police department can comment and post alerts.”

Critics of video doorbells say users and people who are video-recorded on the devices are giving up personal data to unknown parties. Proponents say the devices help cut down on crime by capturing suspects in the act of burglaries, assaults, car break-ins, vandalism and “porch pirate” crimes.

Henry County Police recently announced a similar initiative.

CCPD will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to give more details on the initiative.

