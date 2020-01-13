Fundraiser Honors Memory of Skiing Enthusiast

National & World

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, Pa (WNEP) — Skiiers took some time from the slopes to honor one of their own.

The seventh annual Ski for Colin event was held Sunday at Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Susquehanna County.

The day is in memory of Colin O’Rourke, who died by suicide in 2012.

Skiiers could purchase discounted lift tickets, which were donated to the cause, and there were plenty of basket raffles for visitors to try to win.

“It has two goals, one to honor Colin’s memory and to point out how he loved the outdoors, particularly skiing here at Elk,” said Dan O’Rourke of Ski For Colin. “The second goal is to raise as much money as we can for suicide prevention programs and the assistance of families of suicide victims.”

All the money raised at the event goes towards local suicide prevention programs.

