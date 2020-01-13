High-speed chase suspect bails from car, hit and killed by truck on I-10 in Mobile County

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Al. (WALA) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a man wrecked his car while fleeing from deputies and was then hit by truck after he got out of the vehicle and started running.

According to investigators, the chase on Interstate 10 westbound ended around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald Road exit when the suspect lost control and crashed into a guardrail. According to deputies, the man then got out of the car and started running.

The sheriff’s office said the man tried to run across I-10 and was struck by a truck heading east. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Part of I-10 eastbound is closed as investigators go over the scene and traffic is being diverted to McDonald Road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies started chasing the vehicle because the driver was speeding and did not have his headlights on.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.