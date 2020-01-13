Mother of missing teen: Check doorbell cam videos

National & World

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Volunteers searched a Clarksville park Sunday looking for clues into the disappearance of 19-year-old Zach Marsh, who hasn’t been seen in more than three weeks.

“We just want to know where our child is. I know he’s 19 and technically not a child, but he’s still my child,” said Sarah Alford, the missing teen’s mother.

“It’s the most horrible trauma that you could ever experience.”

Zach’s car was found on Jarrell Ridge Road in Clarksville on December 21st, along with his glasses. They were bent and broken. His jacket was hanging nearby on a tree branch on the bank of the Cumberland River.

What’s puzzling is that Zach’s pocket had a receipt in it from a Shell station on White Bridge Road in Nashville about 9 pm the night before his car was found. He had bought vaping supplies and Mountain Dew, his mother said.

“I have wracked my brain, trying to figure out why he would drive all the way to Nashville, and then all the way back. And I can’t come up with anything,” his mother told News 4’s Nancy Amons.

Zach lived in an apartment in Clarksville. His roommates said he was behind in his rent and was going to pawn a gun to get money.

Sunday, volunteers searched Rotary Park in Clarksville, about 15 minutes away from where his car was found.

“He was using someone’s WIFI in the Rotary Park area,” his mother said.

But Sunday, searchers found nothing. So far, extensive searches have not turned up a body, giving his mother hope.

She is less inclined to think he harmed himself, because of information she’s learned, but she hasn’t ruled out other possibilities – perhaps someone else harmed him, or is holding him, or that her son just wanted to vanish.

“I just really want to know what happened to him,” she said.

She’s now asking people to check their doorbell camera videos or business surveillance cameras to see if they have views of Jarrell Ridge Road, Highway 12, or the entrance and exit of Rotary Park.

The crucial missing piece in the time is between 1:30 and 8:00 am Saturday morning, Dec 21.

“We would really like to know what lead up to the car being abandoned.”

There is a $30,000 reward for information in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the family through the “Find Zach Marsh” FaceBook page or by calling local law enforcement.

