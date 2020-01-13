PD: Man points gun at teen, leads police chase from Middletown to Windsor Locks

National & World

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) — Middletown police have arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at a teenager and then leading a police chase that ended in Windsor Locks.

It happened on Sunday evening, and all started in the Price Chopper parking lot.

Police said 20-year-old Gabriel Nerette went up to a car and pointed a handgun at a 14-year-old who was sitting inside, demanding the teen get out.

As Nerette sped away in the stolen car, he fired the gun at another vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers chased the car Nerette was driving into Windsor Locks where he ultimately crashed.

Nerette was arrested and charged with multiple violations regarding the armed robbery and chase.

While no injuries were reported in the incident, two vehicles were damaged, including the one that was stolen and the one that was shot at.

Nerette is being held on a $500,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

He’s facing numerous charges, including carjacking, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a gun, second-degree larceny, engaging police in pursuit, third-degree criminal mischief, and more.

