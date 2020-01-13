Portlanders prepare for possible snow

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Put the word “snow” in the forecast and people flock to get stocked up for whatever might come their way.

At Ace Hardware in Lake Oswego, supplies of ice melt were dwindling Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve already gone about halfway down this pallet,” said Jake Doherty, pointing to a stack of ice melt.

Some brands of the supply were already out entirely.

Doherty said the store expects to replenish its stock on Monday.

“As soon as the snowflakes start to come down, we really see people come in,” Doherty said. “It’s a pretty big surge of people, which is always fun. It’s fun to get everyone what they need and out the door safely.”

Changes are slim that any shoveling will be necessary, but Doherty recommends at least a budget-friendly shovel that can push away a light dusting of snow or ice.

“If we’re just doing a little bit of scraping, we’ve got some of these black poly ones, which are a little bit lighter duty,” Doherty said.

People living in the West Hills have a greater chance of waking up to snow Monday.

It’s Jennifer Boender’s first winter living in the West Hills.

“I’m a little worried because we live on a very sloped street,” Boender said. “I guess a lot of people park at the bottom of the street, so they don’t have to drive up and down the slope, which doesn’t sound fun.”

But not everyone trusts the forecasts.

“I believe it when I see it,” said Sherry Roark. “I have a Subaru, like half of Portland, so it’s no problem.”

After all the recent rain, some Portlanders said they are ready for a change of pace.

“Something a little different, I hope it does snow,” Rich Guard said.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation told FOX 12 that crews will be deicing roads overnight Sunday. A spokesman also said that crews will be ready to clear any snow that piles up.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.