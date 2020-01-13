The fire truck of tomorrow? Portland tests eco-friendly fire engine

National & World

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — Portland Fire & Rescue is testing out an eco-friendly truck.

The hybrid-electric concept vehicle is built by Rosenbauer, a company based in Austria.

The truck was on display at Portland City Hall on Monday morning before firefighters test drove it at Portland International Raceway.

The truck is equipped with two electric motors, which reduce noise and allow firefighters to communicate easier with each other, according to officials.

The electric drive is enough for 30 minutes of electrical operation and can drive the extinguishing water pump, Portland Fire & Rescue says. The truck’s diesel engine produces significantly lower exhaust emissions when compared to a standard fire engine.

None of the hybrid trucks have been purchased yet and everything is still in the testing phase, according to officials. The city says the trucks could help Portland meet its climate action goals.

