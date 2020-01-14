11-Year-Old Taunton Girl Appears In Oscar-Nominated ‘Little Women’

National & World

BOSTON, MA (WBZ) — Even before the new Little Women movie earned six Academy Award nominations – it was already a fan favorite in Massachusetts. Director Greta Gerwig shot the film where author Louisa May Alcott wrote it, in Concord.

In the eyes of a local sixth grader, there’s no other choice for Best Picture. Taunton’s Mia Foster played the young version of main character Jo March. A sister herself, with big dreams and passions, the 11-year-old really identified with this story.

“I read the book like five times and I loved it. It was fun. I didn’t know who Jo was at the time. Then I was like oh she likes writing and I like writing but I’m not that good to write a whole novel,” Foster said.

When Mia and her family came to see the movie the day of its release, they didn’t know for sure whether her scene made the cut. Fortunately, the film’s final moments were worth the wait.

“We only filmed for one day for an hour, and they only used like 10 seconds. But the 10 seconds were really cool because it’s on my face!” Foster said.

There’s no doubt this dancer and gymnast got a taste for the acting bug.

“I don’t remember what they’re called but the big old fashioned cameras that flash and blind you. I did not know it was going to be that bright!” the 11-year-old said.

And if she has it her way, this won’t be the last time we see her on screen.

“A life-changing experience being able to film with these four amazing girls. I would love to film again. Keep trying and trying and trying until it finally happens,” Foster added.

